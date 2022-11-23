Aditi Rao Hydari's western style
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
The Hey Sinamika star looked cool and breezy in a green printed co-ord set consisting of a crop top and shorts and styling with loose curls.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She power dressed in a mulberry suit with a matching crop top paired with oversized blazer and straight trousers.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Soaking up the sun in the most stylish way possible, Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in a yellow skater dress paired with a white shirt and Gucci sneakers.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She sure does know how to glam things up, as she opts for a gold strapless mermaid dress with a sheer hemline from Shantanu and Nikhil.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Looking so cute and adorable in a yellow floral printed jumpsuit with white sneakers, the actress kept things light and casual.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She sported a brunch look in a red balloon sleeve dress from the brand Azotiique and styled it with a ponytail and red lips.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She absolutely nailed the pretty in pink look as she posed in a baby pink dress from the label Rose room.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
In a floral printed wrap around crop top, low waist jeans showing off the midriff, and nude heels, she looks like a bombshell.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi looked very edgy and fierce in a black ensemble of a puffed sleeve blouse with white leg trousers that accentuated her toned waist even more.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Adding a little drama to her look, She wore a white string crop top with balloon sleeves and paired it with a multicolor printed bell bottoms.
