Heading 3

Aditi Rao Hydari's western style

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

NOV 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

The Hey Sinamika star looked cool and breezy in a green printed co-ord set consisting of a crop top and shorts and styling with loose curls.

Serene Green

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

She power dressed in a mulberry suit with a matching crop top paired with oversized blazer and straight trousers.

Power dressing 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Soaking up the sun in the most stylish way possible, Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in a yellow skater dress paired with a white shirt and Gucci sneakers.

Paris Diaries

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

She sure does know how to glam things up, as she opts for a gold strapless mermaid dress with a sheer hemline from Shantanu and Nikhil.

Glam diva 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Looking so cute and adorable in a yellow floral printed jumpsuit with white sneakers, the actress kept things light and casual.

Yellow mellow 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

She sported a brunch look in a red balloon sleeve dress from the brand Azotiique and styled it with a ponytail and red lips.

Ready in red

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

She absolutely nailed the pretty in pink look as she posed in a baby pink dress from the label Rose room.

Pretty in pink

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

In a floral printed wrap around crop top, low waist jeans showing off the midriff, and nude heels, she looks like a bombshell.

Total Bombshell

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Aditi looked very edgy and fierce in a black ensemble of a puffed sleeve blouse with white leg trousers that accentuated her toned waist even more.

Back in black 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Adding a little drama to her look, She wore a white string crop top with balloon sleeves and paired it with a multicolor printed bell bottoms.

Pristine white 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here