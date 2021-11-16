Nov 16, 2021

Aditya Roy Kapur’s impressive style

 Aditya wore a simple blue shirt and teamed it with a multicolour beanie

Winter rush

Image : Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

Aditya's quirky expression in this picture is unmissable!

Rugged dude look

Image : Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

Traditional style

He wore a dapper kurta with straight pants and struck a geeky pose with his glasses on

Image: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

Take stylish cues from Kapur to slay this wedding season in style

Image: Pinkvilla

His breezy look in a cool grey tee and shorts was upped with his cowboy hat

Travel-free look

Image : Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

Layering his olive green denim jacket over his dark blue tee, the Aashiqui 2 star looked dapper!

Airport look

Image: Pinkvilla

He rockecked a check shirt print shirt with loose denim trousers and looked charming in it

Image: Pinkvilla

He contrasted his deep-blue tee with a velvet ribbed green jacket and looked suave at the airport

Colour play

Image: Pinkvilla

He set the ramp on fire in a luxe black tuxedo suit by Manish Malhotra

Ramp star

Image: Pinkvilla

For an event in the city, Kapur teamed his jeans with a parrot green kurta and made our hearts race!

Desi boy

Image: Pinkvilla

