Aditya Roy Kapur’s impressive style
Aditya wore a simple blue shirt and teamed it with a multicolour beanie
Winter rushImage : Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram
Aditya's quirky expression in this picture is unmissable!
Rugged dude lookImage : Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram
Traditional style
He wore a dapper kurta with straight pants and struck a geeky pose with his glasses onImage: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram
Take stylish cues from Kapur to slay this wedding season in styleImage: Pinkvilla
His breezy look in a cool grey tee and shorts was upped with his cowboy hat
Travel-free lookImage : Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram
Layering his olive green denim jacket over his dark blue tee, the Aashiqui 2 star looked dapper!
Airport lookImage: Pinkvilla
He rockecked a check shirt print shirt with loose denim trousers and looked charming in itImage: Pinkvilla
He contrasted his deep-blue tee with a velvet ribbed green jacket and looked suave at the airport
Colour playImage: Pinkvilla
He set the ramp on fire in a luxe black tuxedo suit by Manish Malhotra
Ramp starImage: Pinkvilla
For an event in the city, Kapur teamed his jeans with a parrot green kurta and made our hearts race!
Desi boyImage: Pinkvilla
