JUne 29, 2023
Aditya Roy Kapur’s casual style
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
The London Dreams debutant has put the heat to shame in these white swim trunks as he enjoys some alone time
Beach fun
The Action Replayy fame looks tantalizing in this cream shirt paired with black pants. Well-set hair and a watch complete his look
Cream crush
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
The Guzaarish actor is raising the heat in an olive green top paired with dark grey jeans. Kapur’s expressions are the highlight
Green grace
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
Grey & blue
The Aashiqui 2 protagonist looks relatable as he adorns a grey t-shirt and blue-black shorts for a hiking trip
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
The Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani artist is hitting fashion hard in this all-white ensemble with abstract prints all over the outfit
Abstract allure
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
The Dawaat-e-Ishq hero is swaying hearts in this ombre sweatshirt and black jeans. The army green shoes are a smart add-on
Sweatshirt swag
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
The Fitoor fame is a sight to behold in a white t-shirt, dark blue leather jacket, and grey-black jeans
Chic casuals
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
The Kalank actor has captured the attention of his fans in this white sweatshirt teamed up with grey jeans. The cap and the glares make the look adorable
Red & white
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
The Malang star looks phenomenal as he lazes on a white bean bag in a dark blue shirt and jeans
Denim daze
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
Grey glam
The Rashtra Kavach Om artist looks like a piece of art in this simple white t-shirt paired with relaxed black pants
