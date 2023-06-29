Heading 3

Aditya Roy Kapur’s casual style 

Image:  Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram 
 

The London Dreams debutant has put the heat to shame in these white swim trunks as he enjoys some alone time 

Beach fun 


The Action Replayy fame looks tantalizing in this cream shirt paired with black pants. Well-set hair and a watch complete his look 

Cream crush 

Image:  Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram 

Image:  Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram 

The Guzaarish actor is raising the heat in an olive green top paired with dark grey jeans. Kapur’s expressions are the highlight

Green grace 

Image:  Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram 

Grey & blue 

The Aashiqui 2 protagonist looks relatable as he adorns a grey t-shirt and blue-black shorts for a hiking trip 

Image:  Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram 

The Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani artist is hitting fashion hard in this all-white ensemble with abstract prints all over the outfit 

Abstract allure 

Image:  Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram 

The Dawaat-e-Ishq hero is swaying hearts in this ombre sweatshirt and black jeans. The army green shoes are a smart add-on 

 Sweatshirt swag 

Image:  Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram 

The Fitoor fame is a sight to behold in a white t-shirt, dark blue leather jacket, and grey-black jeans 

Chic casuals

Image:  Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram 

The Kalank actor has captured the attention of his fans in this white sweatshirt teamed up with grey jeans. The cap and the glares make the look adorable 

Red & white 

Image:  Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram 

The Malang star looks phenomenal as he lazes on a white bean bag in a dark blue shirt and jeans 

Denim daze 

Image:  Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram 

Grey glam 

The Rashtra Kavach Om artist looks like a piece of art in this simple white t-shirt paired with relaxed black pants 

