                  pinkvilla 

 Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 22, 2023

Ahaan Panday’s Classy LookBook 

The talented artist is a treat to watch in this white shirt with pastel blue detailings

Pastel Delight 


Panday looks dapper in this professional fit. His lazy smirk is unmissable 

Professional punk 

The assistant director is making the most of his vacations in this blue winter fit. The snowfall is making him look more dreamy 

 Winter Whirl 

Stunning smile 

Trust Ahaan to capture the attention of his fans with the most simple gesture. His candid smile amid all the fairy lights is no different 

The actor is basking in the festive vibes with this humble all-white kurta pajama and a tilak on his forehead 

Festive fun 

The Freaky Ali fame has impressed his fans with a simple sweatshirt and track pant look! His style is relatable 

Sweatshirt swag 

A good old T-shirt and relaxed jeans seem like Panday’s ideal day-out idea! He looks casual yet very classy 

Sunkissed 

Ahaan looks swoon-worthy in this pastel green kurta with intricate white detailing. A gold turban completes his look 

Ethnic elegance 

The Rock On 2 star is hitting fashion hard in this casual ensemble. A white muscle t-shirt, beige cargos, and army jacket are a smart pairing 

Cool casuals 

Panday is raising the heat in this white shirt and black suit. The bow tie detailing takes the look a notch higher 

Black & White 

