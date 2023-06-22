pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 22, 2023
Ahaan Panday’s Classy LookBook
Image: Ahaan Panday’s Instagram
The talented artist is a treat to watch in this white shirt with pastel blue detailings
Pastel Delight
Panday looks dapper in this professional fit. His lazy smirk is unmissable
Professional punk
Image: Ahaan Panday’s Instagram
Image: Ahaan Panday’s Instagram
The assistant director is making the most of his vacations in this blue winter fit. The snowfall is making him look more dreamy
Winter Whirl
Image: Ahaan Panday’s Instagram
Stunning smile
Trust Ahaan to capture the attention of his fans with the most simple gesture. His candid smile amid all the fairy lights is no different
Image: Ahaan Panday’s Instagram
The actor is basking in the festive vibes with this humble all-white kurta pajama and a tilak on his forehead
Festive fun
Image: Ahaan Panday’s Instagram
The Freaky Ali fame has impressed his fans with a simple sweatshirt and track pant look! His style is relatable
Sweatshirt swag
Image: Ahaan Panday’s Instagram
A good old T-shirt and relaxed jeans seem like Panday’s ideal day-out idea! He looks casual yet very classy
Sunkissed
Image: Ahaan Panday’s Instagram
Ahaan looks swoon-worthy in this pastel green kurta with intricate white detailing. A gold turban completes his look
Ethnic elegance
Image: Ahaan Panday’s Instagram
The Rock On 2 star is hitting fashion hard in this casual ensemble. A white muscle t-shirt, beige cargos, and army jacket are a smart pairing
Cool casuals
Image: Ahaan Panday’s Instagram
Panday is raising the heat in this white shirt and black suit. The bow tie detailing takes the look a notch higher
Black & White
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.