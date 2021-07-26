Airport looks July 26, 2021
of divas in denim
Let us begin with Nora Fatehi who rocked the denim-on-denim look with a hint of white. She wore a white crop top to style her denim outfit
Next up we have the OG queen of airport looks, Deepika Padukone. DP wore a long denim jacket over a button-down white overshirt and black stockings
And for a fuss-free airport look, Deepika donned an acid wash denim jumpsuit that accentuated her frame well and made her stand out
Anushka Sharma nailed the all-black airport look in a cropped denim jacket, a tube top and matching trousers
Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us how to pull off two denim pieces like a true diva! She wore a denim jacket with her relaxed fit jeans to keep things extremely stylish
For a simple airport look, Ananya Panday chose to wear her cropped wide-leg jeans with a simple white tee
For the flight ahead of her, Alia Bhatt decked up in flared denim pants by Dhruv Kapoor which was teamed with white tank top and a matching cropped shirt
Disha Patani styled her flared jeans with a statement Guess crop top and showed us how to make the most of a petite frame!
Post her Maldives vacation, Sara Ali Khan was seen in a pair of fringed denim shorts and a tangerine top
Tara Sutaria showed us the millennial way to wear the classic blue jeans without much ado. She picked out a full-sleeve top to pair with her pants
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla