Airport Style: Celebs in elegant ethnics

FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

NOV 29, 2021

Sunshine yellow number

Channeling sunshine, Pooja Hegde looks lovely in a yellow chevron salwar suit

Image: Pinkvilla

Magenta hued phulkari dupatta

Kiara Advani throws up a phulkari dupatta to add some colour to her white outfit

Image: Pinkvilla

A vision of grace in white

Block prints are having a moment! Janhvi Kapoor wore a white-printed kurta set

Image: Pinkvilla

 Bright pink ethnic attire

Leave it to Deepika Padukone to make a kurta set work for any occasion

Video: Pinkvilla

Sky-blue chikankari suit

We love Sara Ali Khan's ability to slay with subtlety in this chikankari suit

Pinkvilla

Absolutely beautiful

Kareena Kapoor Khan exudes unparalleled grace in this all-white chikankari suit

Image: Pinkvilla

 Regal red kurta set

Don't be afraid to pick up bolder hues, says the diva, for airport style

Video: Pinkvilla

Indo-western look

Known for keeping things interesting, Ananya Panday wore a tie-dye kurta set

Image: Pinkvilla

Epitome of elegance and grace

Tamannaah Bhatia went for a white kurta-pants set with pastel floral embroidery

Image: Pinkvilla

Floral fun

Nora Fatehi spreads floral cheer in this colourful printed salwar suit

Image: Pinkvilla

