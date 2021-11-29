Airport Style: Celebs in elegant ethnics
JOYCE JOYSON
NOV 29, 2021
Sunshine yellow number
Channeling sunshine, Pooja Hegde looks lovely in a yellow chevron salwar suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Magenta hued phulkari dupatta
Kiara Advani throws up a phulkari dupatta to add some colour to her white outfit
Image: Pinkvilla
A vision of grace in white
Block prints are having a moment! Janhvi Kapoor wore a white-printed kurta set
Image: Pinkvilla
Bright pink ethnic attire
Leave it to Deepika Padukone to make a kurta set work for any occasion
Video: Pinkvilla
Sky-blue chikankari suit
We love Sara Ali Khan's ability to slay with subtlety in this chikankari suit
Pinkvilla
Absolutely beautiful
Kareena Kapoor Khan exudes unparalleled grace in this all-white chikankari suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Regal red kurta set
Don't be afraid to pick up bolder hues, says the diva, for airport style
Video: Pinkvilla
Indo-western look
Known for keeping things interesting, Ananya Panday wore a tie-dye kurta set
Image: Pinkvilla
Epitome of elegance and grace
Tamannaah Bhatia went for a white kurta-pants set with pastel floral embroidery
Image: Pinkvilla
Floral fun
Nora Fatehi spreads floral cheer in this colourful printed salwar suit
Image: Pinkvilla
