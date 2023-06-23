Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 23, 2023

Aishwarya Khare’s elegant style 

Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram 

The Yeh Shaadi Hai Ya Sauda debutante is enjoying her beach getaway in this red and white halter neck sundress 

Beach fun 


The Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re actress is looking stunning in this pastel yellow lehenga choli 

Pastel punk 

Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram 

Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram 

The Vishkanya Ek Anokhi Prem Kahani diva looks dazzling in this abstract printed shirt paired with white shorts. The purple glasses are noteworthy 

Abstract allure 

Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram 

Ethnic Aesthetics 

The Saam Daam Dand Bhed artist has captured the attention of her fans in this bright pink lehenga! The flower jewelry is the highlight of this look 

Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram 

The Yeh Hai Chahatein fame is raising the heat in this sparky wine gown. The thigh-high slit is eye-catching 

Vintage wine 

Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram 

The Naagin 5 enchantress looks divine in this gold saree. Braided hair and on-point accessorizing elevate her look 

Saree sizzle 

Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram 

The Bhagya Lakshmi protagonist is looking like a breath of fresh air in this sea-green printed ensemble

Green grace 

Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram 

Khare is hitting fashion hard in this all-white ensemble. The shimmer on the jacket accentuates her look 

White whirl 

Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram 

The talented star is looking swoon-worthy in this teal saree. The blouse adds a nice pop of pink to the attire 

Teal tantrums 

Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram 

Aishwarya is looking breathtaking in this full sleeve red gown. The lace detailing around the neckline is captivating 

Red rush 

