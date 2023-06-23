pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 23, 2023
Aishwarya Khare’s elegant style
Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram
The Yeh Shaadi Hai Ya Sauda debutante is enjoying her beach getaway in this red and white halter neck sundress
Beach fun
The Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re actress is looking stunning in this pastel yellow lehenga choli
Pastel punk
Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram
Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram
The Vishkanya Ek Anokhi Prem Kahani diva looks dazzling in this abstract printed shirt paired with white shorts. The purple glasses are noteworthy
Abstract allure
Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram
Ethnic Aesthetics
The Saam Daam Dand Bhed artist has captured the attention of her fans in this bright pink lehenga! The flower jewelry is the highlight of this look
Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram
The Yeh Hai Chahatein fame is raising the heat in this sparky wine gown. The thigh-high slit is eye-catching
Vintage wine
Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram
The Naagin 5 enchantress looks divine in this gold saree. Braided hair and on-point accessorizing elevate her look
Saree sizzle
Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram
The Bhagya Lakshmi protagonist is looking like a breath of fresh air in this sea-green printed ensemble
Green grace
Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram
Khare is hitting fashion hard in this all-white ensemble. The shimmer on the jacket accentuates her look
White whirl
Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram
The talented star is looking swoon-worthy in this teal saree. The blouse adds a nice pop of pink to the attire
Teal tantrums
Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram
Aishwarya is looking breathtaking in this full sleeve red gown. The lace detailing around the neckline is captivating
Red rush
