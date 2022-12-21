Heading 3

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
in ethnic wear

                  pinkvilla 

Priyakshi Sharma

DEC 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

The Ponniyin Selvan I actress looks absolutely regal as she poses in a red salwar suit with golden thread work

Regal in red

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Here, she is seen opting for another red ethnic outfit as she poses with her hubby Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya

Decked up

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Aish keeps it simple yet gorgeous as she dons a plain white, flowy salwar kameez

Keeping it simple

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

In this picture, the Jodha Akbar actress dishes glam vibes in a bright blue outfit

Extraordinary in blue

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

She personifies elegance and grace as she drapes this gorgeous red saree for an event

Saree supremacy 

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Dazzling in white

Aishwarya is a vision as she dons an intricately embroidered ivory-white salwar suit

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

The former Miss World proves that she can rock any colour

Golden girl

Image: Pinkvilla

Here, the 49-year-old actress is seen styling a white salwar suit yet again

Forever graceful

Image: Pinkvilla

Aish looks ethereal as she decks an orange and pink saree. She also accessorized her look with a gajra in her bun

Orange and Pink

Image: Pinkvilla

She rocks the beige and red combo while the saree saga continues

Beige and red

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here