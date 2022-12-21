Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
in ethnic wear
pinkvilla
Priyakshi Sharma
DEC 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
The Ponniyin Selvan I actress looks absolutely regal as she poses in a red salwar suit with golden thread work
Regal in red
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Here, she is seen opting for another red ethnic outfit as she poses with her hubby Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya
Decked up
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Aish keeps it simple yet gorgeous as she dons a plain white, flowy salwar kameez
Keeping it simple
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
In this picture, the Jodha Akbar actress dishes glam vibes in a bright blue outfit
Extraordinary in blue
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
She personifies elegance and grace as she drapes this gorgeous red saree for an event
Saree supremacy
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Dazzling in white
Aishwarya is a vision as she dons an intricately embroidered ivory-white salwar suit
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
The former Miss World proves that she can rock any colour
Golden girl
Image: Pinkvilla
Here, the 49-year-old actress is seen styling a white salwar suit yet again
Forever graceful
Image: Pinkvilla
Aish looks ethereal as she decks an orange and pink saree. She also accessorized her look with a gajra in her bun
Orange and Pink
Image: Pinkvilla
She rocks the beige and red combo while the saree saga continues
Beige and red
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.