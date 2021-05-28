Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s
best desi looks May 28, 2021
A look we’re still fawning over, is this elegant white and gold chikankari saree that she styled with heavy statement earrings
At the Cannes Film Festival, the Bachchan bahu showed off her desi roots in a Sabyasachi creation styled over a velvet blouse Image credits: Getty Images
At a celebrity function, ARB dazzled in a purple anarkali set by ace designer Manish Malhotra
Bold colours are her absolute favourite. This scarlet red sharara set by Manish Malhotra with a heavy kurta and matching dupatta ensured she looked as glam as possible
Aishwarya Rai stunned in this brilliant red Sabyasachi saree with matching lipstick and a heavy statement necklace as she posed with Abhishek and Aaradhya
Seems like she has a soft spot for the bright hue. Mrs Bachchan looked divine in a simple red saree with a statement glittery border
If it's not bright tones, it's simple white hues. Aishwarya Rai was elegance personified in this shimmery ivory lehenga that was a stark contrast against her red hair
Pastels also have a spot in the diva’s wardrobe. She glittered in this pastel pink floor-length anarkali as she posed with her family
While our eyes were on Aishwarya’s hot pink salwar suit that made quite a statement, all her attention was on Aaradhya!
For another high-scale event, she looked like pure, molten gold in this heavily embellished golden saree and statement earrings combination
Not just now, the diva has been obsessed with traditional Indian looks from the beginning. We’re still crushing hard on this elegant white saree with a bikini-style blouse Image credits: Getty Images
