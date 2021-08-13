Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s style

Aishwarya can sweep people off the floor with just a glimpse of herself in ball gowns. She looks no less than a real life princess
When she is not dressed up in royalty inspired gowns, she is most likely to be dressed up in well tailored dressed down looks
Nothing reflects her beauty more than ethnic. She looks absolutely gorgeous when she dresses up in lehengas
She is a literal boss lady when it comes to acing formals. Pantsuits and blazers are kind of her thing
Being a family woman, Aish can be seen all dressed up in traditional wear occasionally and she looks totally regal without doubt
The beauty queen of Bollywood can nail casuals as well. As much as she loves gowns and lehengas, Aish can very easily pull off denim wear too
No one can pull off prints like Aish, be it animal prints or floral prints, she can slay it all
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives us major goals when it comes to slaying any kind of fit. Even a playful dress with stripes fits her flawlessly
The former Miss World has a very unique taste when it comes to fashion. She can pull off almost anything, be it frills or embroidery
Pastel colours with sequin work and a hint of Boho is not something not everybody can work with but Aish gave us major goals in this stunning dress
Aishwarya looks breathtakingly beautiful in red. She owns the colour red, be it a bodycon gown or a gorgeous sharara
She is known for her unique Cannes outfits. From looking like a fairy in her ivory, butterfly outfit to looking like an angel from heaven in her pure white, feathery gown, she has always managed to give us major goals