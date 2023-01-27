Heading 3

Aishwarya Rai’s
airport looks

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti Anand

FASHION

JAN 27, 2023

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress looks beautiful in pink and mustard yellow lehenga

Fashionista

Image: Pinkvilla

She looks chic in this denim outfit

Denim

Disha to Sara: Celebs in swimsuits

Malaika Arora in mini dresses

Image: Pinkvilla

She is looking hot in a black colour trench coat and boots

Black

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress looks ravishing in cream colour saree paired with a red colour blouse

Saree

Image: Pinkvilla

She styles a black outfit with a multi colour long blazer

Multi colour blazer

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress looks pretty in a pastel colour overcoat and jeans

Overcoat

Image: Pinkvilla

She looks like a vision in a white top and ripped jeans

White

Image: Pinkvilla

She flaunts her elegance in an all-black outfit

Black

Image: Pinkvilla

Aishwarya can be seen rocking a stunning overcoat

Winter Fashion

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here