pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 26, 2023
Akhil Akkineni’s sizzling looks
Image: Akhil Akkineni’s Instagram
The Akhil debutante is a sight to sore eyes in this shirtless look as he leans on a red car, showing off his looks
Shirtless sizzle
The Most Eligible Bachelor protagonist is flaunting his chiseled abs in this all-grey outfit. Messy hair and his signature smirk complete the look
Grey glam
Image: Akhil Akkineni’s Instagram
Image: Akhil Akkineni’s Instagram
The Agent star looks alluring in this abstract shirt and a long cross locket! He has raised the heat with all the buttons undone
Abstract fun
Image: Akhil Akkineni’s Instagram
White laze
The Mr. Majnu actor is oozing warmth and comfort as he lazes on his couch in a white t-shirt and simple jeans
Image: Akhil Akkineni’s Instagram
Akhil is swaying hearts in this all-black ensemble. Messy hair and a well-trimmed beard add to the oomph factor
Black burn
Image: Akhil Akkineni’s Instagram
Akkineni has put the heat to shame in this towel-clad look while making the most of his vacations
Beach vibes
Image: Akhil Akkineni’s Instagram
The talented artist has captured the attention of his fans with this candid picture while working out in a black muscle t-shirt
Workout whirl
Image: Akhil Akkineni’s Instagram
The hero is enjoying his day out on a horse ride in a blue polo t-shirt and white pants. The black cap is a cool add-on
Adventure aesthetics
Image: Akhil Akkineni’s Instagram
Akkineni is a sight to behold in this simple white full-sleeve t-shirt and light grey track pants while basking in the glow of sunrise
Sunrise serenity
Image: Akhil Akkineni’s Instagram
The Manam fame looks swoon-worthy in this all-black ensemble as he enjoys his personal time in New York
Street style
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.