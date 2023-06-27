pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 27, 2023
Akshara Haasan’s alluring looks
Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram
Haasan looks dazzling in this strapless white dress with a notable rose print on it. Bollywood waves and gold hoops complete her look
Raging rose
The Shamitabh debutante looks angelic in this white saree with a silver border. A messy bun and pearl earrings wrap up her look
Saree sizzle
Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram
Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram
The Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana actress looks gorgeous in this white net dress as she lazes on the couch
White whirl
Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram
Boss babe
The diva is oozing boss-babe vibes in this professional outfit. A beige top, cream pants, and a white blazer are a smart combination
Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram
Akshara is hitting fashion hard in this casual fit. A black t-shirt, matching leather jacket, and ripped jeans pair well
Cool casuals
Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram
The Vivegam fame looks casual yet chic in this sheer green crop top paired with mid-rise jeans. White sneakers and bold lips enhance her look
Sheer shackles
Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram
The talented artist stunned her fans with her red-carpet appearance in this tantalizing black gown. Wavy hair and red lips accentuate her look
Black burn
Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram
The Kandaram Kondam enchantress has put the heat to shame in this all-black ensemble. Braided hair, smoky eyes, and nude lips elevate her look
Carefree craze
Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram
Akshara is a sight to behold in this white-gold cropped top, cream flare pants, and dupatta pinned to her bun
Exciting Indo-western
Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram
The Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu star looks simple yet classy in this white skirt and a ruffle top with floral motifs
Floral fun
