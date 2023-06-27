Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 27, 2023

Akshara Haasan’s alluring looks 

Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram 
 

Haasan looks dazzling in this strapless white dress with a notable rose print on it. Bollywood waves and gold hoops complete her look 

Raging rose 


The Shamitabh debutante looks angelic in this white saree with a silver border. A messy bun and pearl earrings wrap up her look

Saree sizzle 

Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram 

Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram 

The Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana actress looks gorgeous in this white net dress as she lazes on the couch 

White whirl 

Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram 

Boss babe 

The diva is oozing boss-babe vibes in this professional outfit. A beige top, cream pants, and a white blazer are a smart combination

Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram 

Akshara is hitting fashion hard in this casual fit. A black t-shirt, matching leather jacket, and ripped jeans pair well

Cool casuals 

Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram 

The Vivegam fame looks casual yet chic in this sheer green crop top paired with mid-rise jeans. White sneakers and bold lips enhance her look

Sheer shackles 

Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram 

The talented artist stunned her fans with her red-carpet appearance in this tantalizing black gown. Wavy hair and red lips accentuate her look

Black burn 

Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram 

The Kandaram Kondam enchantress has put the heat to shame in this all-black ensemble. Braided hair, smoky eyes, and nude lips elevate her look

Carefree craze 

Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram 

Akshara is a sight to behold in this white-gold cropped top, cream flare pants, and dupatta pinned to her bun 

Exciting Indo-western

Image: Akshara Haasan’s Instagram 

The Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu star looks simple yet classy in this white skirt and a ruffle top with floral motifs 

Floral fun 

