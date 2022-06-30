AKSHARA HAASAN'S GLAMOROUS LOOKS
pinkvilla
NANDITHA GURURAJ
June 30, 2022
FASHION
Akshara Haasan is an Indian actress who is known for her roles in Shamitabh, Vivegam, and Agni Siragugal
career
Image: Akshara Haasan’s instagram
The actress chooses comfort when it comes to fashion and likes to keep it simple
Image: Akshara Haasan’s instagram
Fashion preferences
The actress is wearing white formal with a beige sleeveless blouse on the inside. To complete the look Akshara has opted for bold eye makeup with her hair tied into a high pony
white Formals
Image: Akshara Haasan’s instagram
The actress is wearing a black graphic tee with baggy denim jeans and some sneakers to complete the outfit
Streetstyle
Image: Akshara Haasan’s instagram
Casual wear
Image: Akshara Haasan’s instagram
Akshara is rocking this look with a leather jacket, ripped jeans, and a graphic tee. To put the outfit together she's wearing some statement boots with a bold red lip
Image: Akshara Haasan’s instagram
Formal and bridal fusion
The actress is wearing a bridal blouse paired with formal white trousers and a veil. The outfit is put together with some minimal makeup
Akshara is wearing a full-length sleeveless pink dress with some simple pink glam makeup and some statement accessories to complete the look
Full length pink dress
Image: Akshara Haasan’s instagram
The actress is rocking a short slip dress paired with white heels. Her short hair elevates the outfit
Little black dress
Image: Akshara Haasan’s instagram
Floral party dress
Image: Akshara Haasan’s instagram
Akshara is dressed in a beige floral off-shoulder dress paired with some white heels. The look is completed with some statement earrings and a natural glam
Image: Akshara Haasan’s instagram
The actress is wearing an all-white saree with some detailing at the borders. Her hair is tied in a bun with some statement earrings to bring the outfit together
White saree
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.