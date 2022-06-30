Heading 3

AKSHARA HAASAN'S GLAMOROUS LOOKS

                  pinkvilla 

 NANDITHA GURURAJ

June 30, 2022

FASHION

Akshara Haasan is an Indian actress who is known for her roles in Shamitabh, Vivegam, and Agni Siragugal

career

Image:  Akshara Haasan’s instagram

The actress chooses comfort when it comes to fashion and likes to keep it simple

Image:  Akshara Haasan’s instagram

Fashion preferences

The actress is wearing white formal with a beige sleeveless blouse on the inside. To complete the look Akshara has opted for bold eye makeup with her hair tied into a high pony

white Formals

Image:  Akshara Haasan’s instagram

The actress is wearing a black graphic tee with baggy denim jeans and some sneakers to complete the outfit

Streetstyle

Image:  Akshara Haasan’s instagram

Casual wear

Image:  Akshara Haasan’s instagram

Akshara is rocking this look with a leather jacket, ripped jeans, and a graphic tee. To put the outfit together she's wearing some statement boots with a bold red lip

Image:  Akshara Haasan’s instagram

Formal and bridal fusion

The actress is wearing a bridal blouse paired with formal white trousers and a veil. The outfit is put together with some minimal makeup

Akshara is wearing a full-length sleeveless pink dress with some simple pink glam makeup and some statement accessories to complete the look

Full length pink dress

Image:  Akshara Haasan’s instagram

The actress is rocking a short slip dress paired with white heels. Her short hair elevates the outfit

Little black dress

Image:  Akshara Haasan’s instagram

Floral party dress

Image:  Akshara Haasan’s instagram

Akshara is dressed in a beige floral off-shoulder dress paired with some white heels. The look is completed with some statement earrings and a natural glam

Image:  Akshara Haasan’s instagram

The actress is wearing an all-white saree with some detailing at the borders. Her hair is tied in a bun with some statement earrings to bring the outfit together

White saree

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here