Heading 3
Akshay & Twinkle’s romantic moments
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
HARDIKA GUPTA
JAN 17, 2023
Source: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Akshay and Twinkle's super adorable photo screams love
Soaked in love
Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Their love-filled pictures are just too cute to handle
Too cute to handle
Hrithik’s GF Saba Azad’s stylish pics
Alia-Khushi: Celebs in white sarees
Source: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
The way Akshay looks at Twinkle is pure love
Pure love
Source: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
They are indeed couple goals!
Couple goals
Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram
The never shy away from showing their love and care for each other
Lovebirds
Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram
This picture is just too cute for words
Much in love
Source: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Akshay and Twinkle's Instagram feed is filled with their mushy moments
Love-filled moments
Source: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
They look like a match made in heaven
Match made in heaven
Source: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
The way Twinkle looks at Akshay, we want a love like that!
Cute couple
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.