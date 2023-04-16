Alanna Panday's lehenga looks
pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
APRIL 16, 2023
Image Alanna Panday Instagram
Alanna was dressed in a Manish Malhotra lehenga for her engagement
Engagement ceremony
Image Alanna Panday Instagram
Alanna Panday wore this pastel outfit for her tropical oasis mehendi
Mehendi
Image Alanna Panday Instagram
Alanna Panday was dressed up in an indo-western outfit for her Italian themed haldi
Haldi
Image Alanna Panday Instagram
Mermaid
Alanna Panday looks like an Indian mermaid in this custom lehenga
Image Alanna Panday Instagram
Alanna chose to wear a Manish Malhotra outfit for her fairytale wedding
The Wedding Day
Image Alanna Panday Instagram
Alanna looked ethereal in a thigh-high slit lehenga
Wedding Reception
Image Alanna Panday Instagram
Alanna wore cool blue tone lehenga for her pre-wedding shoot
Pre-wedding shoot
Image Alanna Panday Instagram
Alanna Panday looked gorgeous in an opalescent lehenga
Fairy like White
Image Alanna Panday Instagram
Alanna Panday in metallic and polymer skirt outfit
Metallic
Image Alanna Panday Instagram
The newly wedded bride Alanna looks drop dead gorgeous in this white outfit
Ethereal
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.