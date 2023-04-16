Heading 3

Alanna Panday's lehenga looks

APRIL 16, 2023

Image Alanna Panday Instagram 

Alanna was dressed in a Manish Malhotra lehenga for her engagement

Engagement ceremony

Image Alanna Panday Instagram 

Alanna Panday wore this pastel outfit for her tropical oasis mehendi

Mehendi

Image Alanna Panday Instagram 

Alanna Panday was dressed up in an indo-western outfit for her Italian themed haldi

Haldi

Image Alanna Panday Instagram 

Mermaid 

Alanna Panday looks like an Indian mermaid in this custom lehenga

Image Alanna Panday Instagram 

Alanna chose to wear a Manish Malhotra outfit for her fairytale wedding

The Wedding Day

Image Alanna Panday Instagram 

Alanna looked ethereal in a thigh-high slit lehenga

Wedding Reception

Image Alanna Panday Instagram 

Alanna wore cool blue tone lehenga for her pre-wedding shoot

Pre-wedding shoot

Image Alanna Panday Instagram 

Alanna Panday looked gorgeous in an opalescent lehenga

Fairy like White

Image Alanna Panday Instagram 

Alanna Panday in metallic and polymer skirt outfit

Metallic 

Image Alanna Panday Instagram 

The newly wedded bride Alanna looks drop dead gorgeous in this white outfit

Ethereal

