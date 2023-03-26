Alanna Panday’s love for blue
mar 26, 2023
Source: Alanna Panday Instagram
She is a huge social media influencer and a lifestyle youtuber with her newly-wedded husband Ivor McCray
Alanna Panday
Source: Alanna Panday Instagram
She is seen quite often in blue ensembles which shows how much she adores the color
Love for blue outfits
Source: Alanna Panday Instagram
Winter inspiration
She looks gorgeous in this blue winter ensemble
Source: Alanna Panday Instagram
Matching halloween outfits with her husband, she wore a nurse outfit in a shade of blue
Halloween
Source: Alanna Panday Instagram
She wore an elegant blue lace bikini on her vacation
Aesthetic vacation wear
Source: Alanna Panday Instagram
She posted a hot photo of her in a denim ensemble
Denim love
Source: Alanna Panday Instagram
Alanna Panday in a stylish blue printed coord set looks amazing
Voguish
Source: Alanna Panday Instagram
She took to Instagram wearing a chic blue bralette
Total diva
Source: Alanna Panday Instagram
She wore a blue puffer jacket on a pair of wide-legged pants
Vacation goals
Source: Alanna Panday Instagram
She poses hot in yet another cool denim outfit
Chic
