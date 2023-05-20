pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 20, 2023
Alaya F in black outfits
Image: Alaya F Instagram
The Jawani Janemaan actress looked phenomenal in a black corseted bodysuit and black pants
Fabulous
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya turned up the heat in a black ensemble that hugged her in all the right places
Gorgeous
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Cool Girl
Her black co-ord set is too cool for school
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She looked like a bombshell in this short sparkly dress and a black coat
Bombshell
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She looked ravishing in this strappy black dress with a thigh-high slit
Ravishing
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya made a stunning case for cut-out outfits by opting for a solid black number
Stunning
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She was dressed to kill in a pair of black latex pants, a black top, and a matching coat
Slayer
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She looked chic in a black mini skirt and a black jumper
Chic
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She upped the ante in a black contemporary-style short and blazer set
Hotness Alert
She looked party-ready in a shimmery black ensemble with a tulle top
Shimmy Shimmy
Image: Alaya F Instagram
