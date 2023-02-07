Heading 3

Alaya F in gorgeous dresses

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 07, 2023

Image: Alaya F Instagram

The Freddy actress looks absolutely pretty in this ruffled pink dress

Prettiest In Pink 

Image: Alaya F Instagram


She upped the style quotient in a sparkly little black dress and a long leather jacket 

Love For Black

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She looked lovely in a lemon-yellow midi dress featuring a corset-style bodice with a slight slit in the front

Yellow Mellow

Image: Alaya F Instagram 

She exuded Euphoria vibes in a short blue dress by Amit Aggarwal 

Metallic Touch

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya kept things chic and easy in this blue and white floral-print mini dress

Fresh In Florals 

Image: Alaya F Instagram 

She turned heads in a strappy bodycon dress that hugged her gorgeous curves snugly 

Snazzy Gal

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She looks gorgeous in an all-black dress with cut-out detail and a thigh-high slit.

Gorgeous Much 

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She looks stylish as hell in a ruched green mini dress

Modish Look

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Her golden girl stature in this short metallic dress is totally apt

Million Bucks 

