Alaya F in gorgeous dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 07, 2023
Image: Alaya F Instagram
The Freddy actress looks absolutely pretty in this ruffled pink dress
Prettiest In Pink
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She upped the style quotient in a sparkly little black dress and a long leather jacket
Love For Black
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She looked lovely in a lemon-yellow midi dress featuring a corset-style bodice with a slight slit in the front
Yellow Mellow
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She exuded Euphoria vibes in a short blue dress by Amit Aggarwal
Metallic Touch
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya kept things chic and easy in this blue and white floral-print mini dress
Fresh In Florals
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She turned heads in a strappy bodycon dress that hugged her gorgeous curves snugly
Snazzy Gal
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She looks gorgeous in an all-black dress with cut-out detail and a thigh-high slit.
Gorgeous Much
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She looks stylish as hell in a ruched green mini dress
Modish Look
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Her golden girl stature in this short metallic dress is totally apt
Million Bucks
