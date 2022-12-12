Heading 3

Alaya F in
steal-worthy outfits

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Total chaos 

The Freddy actress was a total bombshell in her grey monochrome outfit of a crop top and ankle-length pants by Saaksha & Kinni

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Her deep blue strapless jumpsuit was a head-turner. She styled the look with a dainty choker and gold platform heels

Feeling bluetiful

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She looked absolutely stunning in a floral print dress with its dainty balloon sleeves and delicate cut-out detail at the bodice

Pretty prints 

Image: Alaya F Instagram

In a black tiered-ruffle dress with a side slit and a sweetheart neckline, she exuded sensuality

Black much

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She was a total stunner in a beige dress with a plunging neckline and ruffled high-low hemline from the collection of Shehla Khan

Glow-getter

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya looked ravishing in a rosewood pink monochrome look, with a bralette, trousers and a matching loose shirt

Bombshell

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She glammed up for her Diwali celebrations in a Arpita Mehta’s lehenga with a bedazzled blouse and a floral yellow skirt and styled it with a sleek bun

Glam girl

Image: Alaya F Instagram

The actress oozed sass and panache in a chrome purple dress with a plunging neckline and accessorised it with matching purple diamond earrings

Purple haze

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She kept her outfit neat and chic in a pastel green top with wrap belts, showing off her toned waist and matching pants

Serene green

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya looked really gorgeous and comfy while soaking up the sun in a printed bralette, shorts and a matching oversized shirt

Seasing the day

