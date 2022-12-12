Alaya F in
steal-worthy outfits
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Total chaos
The Freddy actress was a total bombshell in her grey monochrome outfit of a crop top and ankle-length pants by Saaksha & Kinni
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Her deep blue strapless jumpsuit was a head-turner. She styled the look with a dainty choker and gold platform heels
Feeling bluetiful
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She looked absolutely stunning in a floral print dress with its dainty balloon sleeves and delicate cut-out detail at the bodice
Pretty prints
Image: Alaya F Instagram
In a black tiered-ruffle dress with a side slit and a sweetheart neckline, she exuded sensuality
Black much
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She was a total stunner in a beige dress with a plunging neckline and ruffled high-low hemline from the collection of Shehla Khan
Glow-getter
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya looked ravishing in a rosewood pink monochrome look, with a bralette, trousers and a matching loose shirt
Bombshell
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She glammed up for her Diwali celebrations in a Arpita Mehta’s lehenga with a bedazzled blouse and a floral yellow skirt and styled it with a sleek bun
Glam girl
Image: Alaya F Instagram
The actress oozed sass and panache in a chrome purple dress with a plunging neckline and accessorised it with matching purple diamond earrings
Purple haze
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She kept her outfit neat and chic in a pastel green top with wrap belts, showing off her toned waist and matching pants
Serene green
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya looked really gorgeous and comfy while soaking up the sun in a printed bralette, shorts and a matching oversized shirt
Seasing the day
