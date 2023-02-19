Heading 3

Alaya F in trendy dresses

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 19, 2023

Image: Alaya F Instagram

The Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat actress looks smoking hot in this halter-neck bodycon dress

Hotness Alert

Image: Alaya F Instagram 

She shows off her gorgeous curves in a satin yellow dress with a deep neckline

Sunshine

Tara- Nora: Divas in bodycon dresses

Yami Gautam’s chic style

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She ups the ante in a ruched green mini dress 

Green Love

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya looks absolutely pretty in this ruffled pink dress with strappy sleeves

Pretty Pinks 

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She kept things snazzy in a lemon-yellow midi dress featuring a corset-style bodice 

Mood Yellow

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya exuded chic-girl vibes in this blue and white floral-print mini dress

Floral Galore

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Her style game in this sparkly little black dress and a long leather jacket is on point 

Woman In Black

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She left us gasping at her ravishing look in this strappy bodycon dress 

Snazzy Gal

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She is in her gorgeous-girl era in this all-black dress with a thigh-high slit

Gorgeous 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here