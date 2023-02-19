Alaya F in trendy dresses
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 19, 2023
Image: Alaya F Instagram
The Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat actress looks smoking hot in this halter-neck bodycon dress
Hotness Alert
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She shows off her gorgeous curves in a satin yellow dress with a deep neckline
Sunshine
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She ups the ante in a ruched green mini dress
Green Love
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya looks absolutely pretty in this ruffled pink dress with strappy sleeves
Pretty Pinks
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She kept things snazzy in a lemon-yellow midi dress featuring a corset-style bodice
Mood Yellow
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya exuded chic-girl vibes in this blue and white floral-print mini dress
Floral Galore
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Her style game in this sparkly little black dress and a long leather jacket is on point
Woman In Black
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She left us gasping at her ravishing look in this strappy bodycon dress
Snazzy Gal
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She is in her gorgeous-girl era in this all-black dress with a thigh-high slit
Gorgeous
