Alaya F
inspired party outfits

DEC 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya rocked a white halter neck top and denim jeans with a pair of heels

Chic

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya looked stunning in a black shimmery dress styled with a leather jacket

Issa vibe

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya stunned in a tie-dye co-ord set

Trendy

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya’s white cut-out dress is all things easy and breezy 

Easy breezy

Image: Alaya F Instagram

One can never go wrong with a tube jumpsuit

Bewitching in blue 

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya looked elegant in a nude coloured ruffled dress paired with petite necklaces

Elegant

Image: Alaya F Instagram

The star kid looked beautiful in a white corset top and matching trousers

Vision in white

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya made heads turn in a metallic blue tube bodycon dress. She completed her look with matching tie-up heels

Pretty woman

Image: Alaya F Instagram

We totally love Alaya’s pastel-hued co-ord set featuring ruffle detailing

Pastel love

Image: Alaya F Instagram

The actress rocked a yellow bodycon dress with tie-up heels

Hello sunshine

