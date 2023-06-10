Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 10, 2023

Alaya F is a diva in snazzy dresses

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F raises the temperature in a black and white cut-out dress

Hotness Alert 


She looked stunning in a bodycon lime-green dress that hugged her snugly

Stunner

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She exuded diva vibes in a gorgeous black little dress 

Diva Vibes

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Pretty In Pink

The Freddy star shines in a pretty pink ruffled dress

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya looked like a million bucks in this short metallic dress 

Million Bucks 

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F upped the style quotient in a sparkly little black dress paired with a black jacket 

Woman In Black

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She looked absolutely chic in a blue and white floral-print dress

Floral Love

Image: Alaya F Instagram 

In this short blue dress by Amit Aggarwal, she ensured all eyes were on her

Metallic Hues

Image: Alaya F Instagram 

She looked like sunshine in a yellow dress with a deep neckline

Sunshine

Image: Alaya F Instagram 

The starlet left us gasping at her ravishing look in this strappy bodycon dress 

Ravishing

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here