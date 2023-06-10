pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 10, 2023
Alaya F is a diva in snazzy dresses
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F raises the temperature in a black and white cut-out dress
Hotness Alert
She looked stunning in a bodycon lime-green dress that hugged her snugly
Stunner
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She exuded diva vibes in a gorgeous black little dress
Diva Vibes
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Pretty In Pink
The Freddy star shines in a pretty pink ruffled dress
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya looked like a million bucks in this short metallic dress
Million Bucks
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F upped the style quotient in a sparkly little black dress paired with a black jacket
Woman In Black
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She looked absolutely chic in a blue and white floral-print dress
Floral Love
Image: Alaya F Instagram
In this short blue dress by Amit Aggarwal, she ensured all eyes were on her
Metallic Hues
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She looked like sunshine in a yellow dress with a deep neckline
Sunshine
Image: Alaya F Instagram
The starlet left us gasping at her ravishing look in this strappy bodycon dress
Ravishing
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.