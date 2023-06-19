pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 19, 2023
Alaya F is a smokeshow in black
Image: Mohit Rai’s Instagram
Alaya F sets the temperature soaring in a slinky black blouse and a gorgeous black saree
Desi Girl
She had brought some monochrome magic in a black and white cut-out dress
Bombshell
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
She showed off her hard-earned curves in a black body-hugging number
Gorgeous
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Cool Girl
This black co-ord set looked super-snazzy on her
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
She looked ravishing in this strappy black dress with a thigh-high slit
Ravishing
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
The Jawani Janemaan actress looked stunning in a black corseted bodysuit and black pants
Fabulous
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya turned heads as she posed in a solid black cut-out ensemble
Stunning
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
She looked like a bombshell in this short sparkly dress and a black coat
Bombshell
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
She kept things utterly chic in a short black skirt and a matching jumper
Chic
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
She took things up a notch in a pair of black shorts and a blazer
Snazzy
