Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 19, 2023

Alaya F is a smokeshow in black 

Image: Mohit Rai’s Instagram

Alaya F sets the temperature soaring in a slinky black blouse and a gorgeous black saree

Desi Girl


She had brought some monochrome magic in a black and white cut-out dress

Bombshell

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram 

She showed off her hard-earned curves in a black body-hugging number

Gorgeous

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram 

Cool Girl

This black co-ord set looked super-snazzy on her

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram 

She looked ravishing in this strappy black dress with a thigh-high slit

Ravishing

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram 

The Jawani Janemaan actress looked stunning in a black corseted bodysuit and black pants

Fabulous 

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram 

Alaya turned heads as she posed in a solid black cut-out ensemble

Stunning

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram

She looked like a bombshell in this short sparkly dress and a black coat

Bombshell 

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram 

She kept things utterly chic in a short black skirt and a matching jumper

Chic

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram 

She took things up a notch in a pair of black shorts and a blazer 

Snazzy 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here