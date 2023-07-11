pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JULY 11, 2023
Alaya F looks gorgeous in black
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya F looked ravishing in a shimmery black dress with a sexy thigh-high slit
Ravishing
Image: Mohit Rai’s Instagram
She raised the temperature in a slinky black blouse and a gorgeous black saree
Hotness
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Gorgeous
She brought some drama in a black ensemble that fit her snugly
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
The Jawani Janemaan actress looked phenomenal in a black bodysuit and black pants
Fabulous
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya looked ultra-snazzy in a black co-ord set
Cool Girl
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
She looked like a bombshell in this short sparkly dress paired with a black coat
Bombshell
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
She looked ravishing in this strappy black dress
On Fire
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
This solid black cut-out dress looked absolutely gorgeous on her
Stunning
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
She turned heads in a pair of black latex pants, a black top, and a matching coat
Slayer
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
She looked chic in a black skirt and a black jumper
Chic
