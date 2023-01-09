Alaya F
serving style goals
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 9, 2023
FASHION
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Showing off her hard-earned curves, Alaya looks ravishing in a ruched bodycon dress with a sexy criss-cross back!
Ravishing Much
Image: Alaya F Instagram
In a halter-neck white top with midriff flossing and blue cargo jeans, she manages to nail two trends at the same time!
Acing Trends
Image: Alaya F Instagram
For the success party of her movie Freddy, Alaya was decked up in a sparkly LBD and a long leather jacket
Love For Black
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Chic and trendy, she is giving major style inspiration in her tie-dye co-ord set!
Chic Style
Image: Alaya F Instagram
In a strapless denim jumpsuit from Cecil, she ensured that her style game was on point!
Denim Love
Image: Alaya F Instagram
The Jawaani Jaaneman actress looked fresh as a daisy in this blue and white floral-print mini dress
Fresh In Florals
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She looks like a patakha in her embellished short choli and tiered lehenga
Patakha
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Her purple metallic gown is an absolute sartorial delight!
Metallic Magic
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She looks gorgeous in an all-black dress with cut-out detail and a thigh-high slit
Gorgeous Much
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She cut a snazzy figure in this all-white strapless jumpsuit!
White Delight
