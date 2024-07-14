Heading 3
pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
july 14, 2024
Alaya F shines in desi ensembles
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya turned show-stopper in a multi-colored abstract print co-ord set
Radiant
Image: Mohit Rai’s Instagram
Alaya F looked stunning in a slinky black blouse and a gorgeous black saree
Stunner
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
She is a patakha in this mirror-work strappy choli and orange lehenga
Patakha
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
She set the temperature soaring in a sultry bralette-style blouse and organza ruffle lehenga
Hotness
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
The Jawaani Jaaneman actress looked absolutely elegant in a peachy-hued salwar kameez
Elegant
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Trendy
Alaya upped the ante in a contemporary-style three-piece set featuring a striped lehenga
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Dreamy
The starlet looked adorable in a cream-hued embroidered kurta and white bottoms
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Her strappy yellow belted kurta with a printed dupatta looked fresh and snazzy
Yellow Love
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
She picked out a contemporary yellow Indo-western ethnic set for a wedding look
Ethnic Style
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
She served a beautiful festive look wearing an embellished choli and organza lehenga
Beauty
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.