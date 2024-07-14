Heading 3

july 14, 2024

Alaya F shines in desi ensembles

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram

Alaya turned show-stopper in a multi-colored abstract print co-ord set 

Radiant

Image: Mohit Rai’s Instagram

Alaya F looked stunning in a slinky black blouse and a gorgeous black saree

Stunner

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram

She is a patakha in this mirror-work strappy choli and orange lehenga

Patakha

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram

She set the temperature soaring in a sultry bralette-style blouse and organza ruffle lehenga

Hotness

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress looked absolutely elegant in a peachy-hued salwar kameez

Elegant

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram

Trendy

Alaya upped the ante in a contemporary-style three-piece set featuring a striped lehenga

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram

Dreamy

The starlet looked adorable in a cream-hued embroidered kurta and white bottoms

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram

Her strappy yellow belted kurta with a printed dupatta looked fresh and snazzy 

Yellow Love

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram

She picked out a contemporary yellow Indo-western ethnic set for a wedding look

Ethnic Style

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram

She served a beautiful festive look wearing an embellished choli and organza lehenga

Beauty

