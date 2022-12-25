Alaya F sizzles in swimsuits
Lubna
Khan
DEC 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F looks too hot in a tiny brown bikini! “Ufff I just love a good tan,” wrote Alaya, while sharing the picture
Soak up the sun
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya recently posted a few throwback pictures from her vacation, and she looked sizzling hot in a blue bikini
Pizza by the pool
Image: Alaya F Instagram
This picture of Alaya F from her trip to the Maldives is too hot to handle!
Maldives vacay
Video: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F looks equal parts cute and sexy in this floral bikini top paired with a tiny skirt
Floral bikini
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F looks breathtaking as she poses in a brown bikini by the beach
Stunning in brown bikini
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya looks smouldering hot in an orange bikini as she enjoys floating breakfast in the Maldives
Orange is the new black
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Did someone turn the temperature up? Alaya F sets Instagram ablaze in this stunning bikini picture
Sexy and she knows it
Video: Alaya F Instagram
Bikini-clad Alaya performs yoga on a trampoline. Sharing the video, she wrote, “As you can see, I have very little regard for my personal safety”
Slaying in a bikini
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F flaunts her toned physique in a sexy cut-out white monokini
White swimsuit
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya Fenjoys a yacht ride in Dubai in this sexy bikini
Monochromatic picture
