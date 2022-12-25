Heading 3

Alaya F sizzles in swimsuits

Lubna
Khan

DEC 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F looks too hot in a tiny brown bikini! “Ufff I just love a good tan,” wrote Alaya, while sharing the picture

Soak up the sun

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya recently posted a few throwback pictures from her vacation, and she looked sizzling hot in a blue bikini

Pizza by the pool

Image: Alaya F Instagram

This picture of Alaya F from her trip to the Maldives is too hot to handle!

  Maldives vacay

Video: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F looks equal parts cute and sexy in this floral bikini top paired with a tiny skirt

 Floral bikini

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F looks breathtaking as she poses in a brown bikini by the beach

Stunning in brown bikini

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya looks smouldering hot in an orange bikini as she enjoys floating breakfast in the Maldives

Orange is the new black

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Did someone turn the temperature up? Alaya F sets Instagram ablaze in this stunning bikini picture

Sexy and she knows it

Video: Alaya F Instagram

Bikini-clad Alaya performs yoga on a trampoline. Sharing the video, she wrote, “As you can see, I have very little regard for my personal safety”

Slaying in a bikini

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F flaunts her toned physique in a sexy cut-out white monokini

White swimsuit

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya Fenjoys a yacht ride in Dubai in this sexy bikini

Monochromatic picture

