JOYCE JOYSON
Feb 24, 2022
Alaya F's best kept makeup secrets
Soft, natural look
When it comes to makeup, Alaya F likes to sport a delicate look that definitely grabs attention
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Before starting with the makeup, she dunks her face in icy water to remove the puffiness off her face and follows it up by applying a moisturiser with SPF
Prep up the skin
Video: Alaya F Instagram
When picking a concealer shade, Alaya likes to go with one shade lighter than her foundation as it blends in effortlessly
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Concealer
She applies concealer by drawing an inverted triangle underneath her eyes and slightly extending it towards the sides to give her face a nice lift
Application technique
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Make sure to wet the beauty blender and squeeze it a little before putting on the foundation as it helps the makeup to blend beautifully and gives a dewy finish
Damp beauty blender
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya likes to keep her look subtle and more natural, for that she applies foundation by mixing it with a moisturiser
Foundation
Image: Alaya F Instagram
There are varied ways to contour the face, but Alaya suggests a simple trick. She draws a C-shape from hairline to cheekbone
Contouring
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Don't just apply blush on the apples of the cheeks, instead extend it towards the cheekbones to create a lift, says the actress
Blush
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Highlight the high points of your face like cheekbones, nose forehead, chin and cupid's bow or whatever features you want to highlight and make your skin look radiant
Highlighter
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Use a lash curler and before that heat it up a little with a blow dryer. Make sure it's not too hot. This helps to curl your lashes properly and makes them stay longer.
For eyes
Image: Alaya F Instagram
For the lips, Alaya prefers to use a lip tint instead of lipstick. For a more natural and long-lasting look, she applies a tint by diffusing the colour from inwards to the outwards
Lips
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
