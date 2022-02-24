BEAUTY

Feb 24, 2022

Alaya F's best kept makeup secrets

Soft, natural look

When it comes to makeup, Alaya F likes to sport a delicate look that definitely grabs attention

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Before starting with the makeup, she dunks her face in icy water to remove the puffiness off her face and follows it up by applying a moisturiser with SPF

Prep up the skin

Video: Alaya F Instagram

When picking a concealer shade, Alaya likes to go with one shade lighter than her foundation as it blends in effortlessly

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Concealer

She applies concealer by drawing an inverted triangle underneath her eyes and slightly extending it towards the sides to give her face a nice lift

Application technique

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Make sure to wet the beauty blender and squeeze it a little before putting on the foundation as it helps the makeup to blend beautifully and gives a dewy finish

Damp beauty blender

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya likes to keep her look subtle and more natural, for that she applies foundation by mixing it with a moisturiser

Foundation

Image: Alaya F Instagram

There are varied ways to contour the face, but Alaya suggests a simple trick. She draws a C-shape from hairline to cheekbone

Contouring

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Don't just apply blush on the apples of the cheeks, instead extend it towards the cheekbones to create a lift, says the actress

Blush

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Highlight the high points of your face like cheekbones, nose forehead, chin and cupid's bow or whatever features you want to highlight and make your skin look radiant

Highlighter

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Use a lash curler and before that heat it up a little with a blow dryer. Make sure it's not too hot. This helps to curl your lashes properly and makes them stay longer.

For eyes

Image: Alaya F Instagram

For the lips, Alaya prefers to use a lip tint instead of lipstick. For a more natural and long-lasting look, she applies a tint by diffusing the colour from inwards to the outwards

Lips

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

