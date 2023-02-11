Heading 3

Alaya F’s dreamy wardrobe

Hardika Gupta

Fashion

FEB 11, 2023

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya’s fashion game is always on point

Strong fashion game

Source: Alaya F Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this strapless blue jumpsuit

Strapless jumpsuit

Source: Alaya F Instagram

She looked gorgeous in this green one-shoulder ruched dress

Ruched dress

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya aced in this little black dress styled with black strappy heels

Hot in LBD

Source: Alaya F Instagram

The actress opted for this beige dress featuring a wrap-around detailing and looked gorgeous

Love for beige

Source: Alaya F Instagram

She looked like a dream in this off-shoulder printed dress

Printed blue dress

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya flaunted her svelte figure in this lehenga

Desi girl

Source: Alaya F Instagram

For her beach vacay, she picked a white cut-out bikini

Beach day

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya strikes a pose in this blush pink suit and looked beautiful

Pink suit

Source: Alaya F Instagram

She shells out major princess vibes in this floral ensemble

Princess vibes

