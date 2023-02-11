Alaya F’s dreamy wardrobe
Hardika Gupta
Fashion
FEB 11, 2023
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya’s fashion game is always on point
Strong fashion game
Source: Alaya F Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this strapless blue jumpsuit
Strapless jumpsuit
Source: Alaya F Instagram
She looked gorgeous in this green one-shoulder ruched dress
Ruched dress
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya aced in this little black dress styled with black strappy heels
Hot in LBD
Source: Alaya F Instagram
The actress opted for this beige dress featuring a wrap-around detailing and looked gorgeous
Love for beige
Source: Alaya F Instagram
She looked like a dream in this off-shoulder printed dress
Printed blue dress
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya flaunted her svelte figure in this lehenga
Desi girl
Source: Alaya F Instagram
For her beach vacay, she picked a white cut-out bikini
Beach day
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya strikes a pose in this blush pink suit and looked beautiful
Pink suit
Source: Alaya F Instagram
She shells out major princess vibes in this floral ensemble
Princess vibes
