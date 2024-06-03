Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Fashion
JUNE 3, 2024
Alaya F's fashion chronicles
The Freddy actress looks pretty in this ruffled pink dress
Pretty Pink
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F upped the style quotient in this sparkly little black dress paired with a black jacket
Woman In Black
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya looked like a million bucks in this short metallic dress
Million Bucks
Image: Alaya F Instagram
The Srikanth actress looked party-ready in a short blue dress
Blues
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F exudes chic vibes in a blue and white floral-print mini dress
Floral Love
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Sunshine
Alaya looked fabulous in a satin yellow dress with a deep neckline
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Ravishing
The starlet left us impressed with her ravishing look in this strappy bodycon dress
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F looked gorgeous in an all-black dress with a thigh-high slit
Gorgeous
Image: Alaya F Instagram
The diva upped the style quotient in a ruched green mini dress
Green Love
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya looked snazzy in a lemon-yellow corset-style midi dress
Hello Yellow
Image: Alaya F Instagram
