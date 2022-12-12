Alaya F's off-duty wardrobe
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
Dec 12, 2022
FASHION
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F wore a corset satin bra with a belt that was styled criss-cross and teamed it with a green short skirt
Source: Alaya F Instagram
For her Maldives vacation, Alaya F kept it boho as she wore a bralette, matching short and a shirt in the same pattern
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F wore a black cut-out dress that also featured a thigh-high slit
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F wore a chic crochet lace maxi dress with dramatic slits on the sides
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F wore a black lace corset-style bodysuit, teamed with distressed denims and a printed shrug
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F wore a lemon yellow midi dress that featured a corset-style bodice
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F stunned in a pink co-ord set that featured an off-shoulder top and pants
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Flaunting her love for denim, Alaya D wore a denim off-shoulder top and paired it with distressed denim jeans
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F wore a yellow embellished yellow lehenga with a one-shoulder blouse with a tie-up back
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F kept it casual in a beige jumpsuit
