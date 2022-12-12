Heading 3

Alaya F's off-duty wardrobe

Shefali Fernandes

Dec 12, 2022

FASHION

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F wore a corset satin bra with a belt that was styled criss-cross and teamed it with a green short skirt

Love for green

Source: Alaya F Instagram

For her Maldives vacation, Alaya F kept it boho as she wore a bralette, matching short and a shirt in the same pattern

Keeping it beachy

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F wore a black cut-out dress that also featured a thigh-high slit

Black love

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F wore a chic crochet lace maxi dress with dramatic slits on the sides

Angelic in white

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F wore a black lace corset-style bodysuit, teamed with distressed denims and a printed shrug

Casual yet sexy

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F wore a lemon yellow midi dress that featured a corset-style bodice

 Sunshine girl

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F stunned in a pink co-ord set that featured an off-shoulder top and pants

Love for co-ords

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Flaunting her love for denim, Alaya D wore a denim off-shoulder top and paired it with distressed denim jeans

Denim love

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F wore a yellow embellished yellow lehenga with a one-shoulder blouse with a tie-up back

Ethnic vibes

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F kept it casual in a beige jumpsuit

Killing in beige

