Alaya’s white off-shoulder ruffled short dress is an elegant fit; she accessorized her look with a serpent choker necklace
#1
Photography: Instagram@trishasarang
An all-black outfit is clearly a win! She opted for flowy black trousers and paired it with a stunning bralette
#2
Image: Instagram@alayaf
Photography: leroifoto
The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress opted for a bralette-corset style top and paired it with an olive green skirt that had train detailing
#3
Image: Instagram@alayaf
Photography: Instagram@trishasarang
The stunning actress radiated boss-lady energy in this white pantsuit; she accessorized her look minimally
#4
Image: Instagram@alayaf
Photography: Instagram@trishasarang
The new age actress channeled her disco ball energy in this sequin embellished sultry short dress that is a stunning fit
#5
Image: Instagram@alayaf
#6
She looked extremely classy and sophisticated in this elegant mink gray-toned co-ord set
Image: Instagram@alayaf
Photography: Instagram@frontrowgypsy
Alaya seems to be obsessed with corset-style blouses and tops She yet again slayed a similar fit paired with an all-black ensemble, accessorizing with statement earrings and a high bun hairdo
#7
Image: Instagram@alayaf
Photography: Instagram@pixel.exposures
Furniturewala’s pink one-shoulder dress is indeed a cute fit; to add on, it also had a thigh-high slit to enhance the look
#8
Image: Instagram@alayaf
Alaya shimmered grace in this black blingy fit that is an eye-catching fit
#9
Photography: Instagram@dieppj
Image: Instagram@alayaf
The Freddy actress looked effervescent in this vibrantly hued green ensemble; the skirt consisted of a thigh-high slit and the crop top was adorned with ruffled sleeves
#10
Image: Instagram@alayaf
