Alaya F’s stunning Western apparels

Image: Instagram@alayaf 

Photography: Instagram@kruphotography_

Image: Instagram@alayaf 

Alaya’s white off-shoulder ruffled short dress is an elegant fit; she accessorized her look with a serpent choker necklace

#1

Photography: Instagram@trishasarang 


An all-black outfit is clearly a win! She opted for flowy black trousers and paired it with a stunning bralette 

#2


Image: Instagram@alayaf 

Photography: leroifoto 

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress opted for a bralette-corset style top and paired it with an olive green skirt that had train detailing 

#3

Image: Instagram@alayaf 

Photography: Instagram@trishasarang 

The stunning actress radiated boss-lady energy in this white pantsuit; she accessorized her look minimally 

#4

Image: Instagram@alayaf 

Photography: Instagram@trishasarang 

The new age actress channeled her disco ball energy in this sequin embellished sultry short dress that is a stunning fit

#5

Image: Instagram@alayaf 

#6

She looked extremely classy and sophisticated in this elegant mink gray-toned co-ord set

Image: Instagram@alayaf 

Photography: Instagram@frontrowgypsy 

Alaya seems to be obsessed with corset-style blouses and tops She yet again slayed a similar fit paired with an all-black ensemble, accessorizing with statement earrings and a high bun hairdo 

#7

Image: Instagram@alayaf 

Photography: Instagram@pixel.exposures

Furniturewala’s pink one-shoulder dress is indeed a cute fit; to add on, it also had a thigh-high slit to enhance the look

#8

Image: Instagram@alayaf 

Alaya shimmered grace in this black blingy fit that is an eye-catching fit

#9

Photography: Instagram@dieppj 

Image: Instagram@alayaf 

The Freddy actress looked effervescent in this vibrantly hued green ensemble; the skirt consisted of a thigh-high slit and the crop top was adorned with ruffled sleeves

#10

Image: Instagram@alayaf 

