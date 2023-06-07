pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
JUNE 07, 2023
Alaya F's style quotient
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya sent temperatures soaring in a printed bikini paired with white satin thigh-high slit skirt
Print love
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
Fabulous
Alaya looked fabulous in embroidered one-shoulder draped organza bustier paired with long cutout slit skirt with sleek hair
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
Stunning
Alaya looks stunning in the neon green cut out dress
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
The Freddy actress is a sight to behold in the orange slip dress
Snazzy
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
The U-turn star raised the hotness quotient in a black corset style bodysuit and black pants
Hotness
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya looks like a bomb in the stunning black co-ord set paired with classic shades and silver hoops
Bomb
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
Babe
Alaya looks sensual in the little black dress from H&M and added drama with the gloves
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya F is simply breathtaking in purple Lamé gown while the shimmery fabric is the show stealer
Glam
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya looks cool and subtly chic in blue tank top with denim shorts perfect for summer look
Cool
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
The actress stunned in the little black sparkly dress with a black leather coat
Shine and Shimmer
