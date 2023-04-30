Heading 3

Alaya-Malaika: Elegant in Amit Aggarwal

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 30, 2023

Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram

Kajol looked radiant in a saree-gown that was tailored to her specifications, featuring intricate hand embroidery and covered in shimmering sequins, all crafted from a rose gold fabric

Kajol

Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram

The outfit was created by combining a 60-year-old vintage Banarasi brocade saree, which was woven with silver threads and coated with gold electroplating, with khadi silk fabric

Priyanka Chopra

Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram

Saba Azad

The attire blends two fabrics - a vintage Banarasi brocade designed with golden threads, and a well-defined structured body

Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram

Alaya F looks graceful in a short dress made of hand-woven metallic polymer with a marbled pattern, which she has paired with a belt

Alaya F

Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram

Ananya looks glowing in a tailor-made bustier, which has been delicately embroidered by hand and is paired with a plissé skirt

Ananya Panday

Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram

Janhvi appears breathtaking in a neon-coloured skirt and bustier that has been paired with a well-defined draped outfit

Janhvi Kapoor

Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram

Rakul donned a lehenga that combines traditional methods with contemporary materials 

Rakulpreet Singh

Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram

In this handwoven short dress, made from metallic polymer and adorned with a unique glitch pattern, Fatima is a sight to behold

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram

Mouni looks mesmerising in a draped gown that has been crafted from handwoven metallic fabric in a burgundy hue

Mouni Roy

Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram

Is there anything she can’t pull off? She looks breathtaking in this structured black gown

Malaika Arora

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here