Alaya-Malaika: Elegant in Amit Aggarwal
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
APRIL 30, 2023
Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram
Kajol looked radiant in a saree-gown that was tailored to her specifications, featuring intricate hand embroidery and covered in shimmering sequins, all crafted from a rose gold fabric
Kajol
Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram
The outfit was created by combining a 60-year-old vintage Banarasi brocade saree, which was woven with silver threads and coated with gold electroplating, with khadi silk fabric
Priyanka Chopra
Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram
Saba Azad
The attire blends two fabrics - a vintage Banarasi brocade designed with golden threads, and a well-defined structured body
Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram
Alaya F looks graceful in a short dress made of hand-woven metallic polymer with a marbled pattern, which she has paired with a belt
Alaya F
Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram
Ananya looks glowing in a tailor-made bustier, which has been delicately embroidered by hand and is paired with a plissé skirt
Ananya Panday
Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram
Janhvi appears breathtaking in a neon-coloured skirt and bustier that has been paired with a well-defined draped outfit
Janhvi Kapoor
Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram
Rakul donned a lehenga that combines traditional methods with contemporary materials
Rakulpreet Singh
Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram
In this handwoven short dress, made from metallic polymer and adorned with a unique glitch pattern, Fatima is a sight to behold
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram
Mouni looks mesmerising in a draped gown that has been crafted from handwoven metallic fabric in a burgundy hue
Mouni Roy
Image- Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram
Is there anything she can’t pull off? She looks breathtaking in this structured black gown
Malaika Arora
