Alia to Ananya: April 13, 2021
Summer pants you need
Pants are not what particularly come to mind when someone says ‘Summer’
But count on our Bollywood divas to ditch their flowy summer dresses for a fun pair of pants
Ananya Panday’s pair of quirky kiwi prints pants are the perfect example of fun for the season
Alia Bhatt’s off-duty sport tracks are no different as they surely are a winner if you love edgy clothing!
Picking out extra baggy denims is another great way to embrace the summer season in extreme comfort!
If nothing works, a pair of tie-dye pants make for the perfect statement piece!
Taking another sporty route, we have Disha Patani’s wardrobe to serve as enough inspiration!
And, if you want all eyes on you, pick a bright pair of flared pants and make a statement like Kiara Advani!
Last, but not the least, we have Deepika Padukone showing off how to pull off a pair of flared denim in style!
