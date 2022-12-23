Heading 3

Alia and Ranbir’s
 Couple wardrobe

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

DEC 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She shared a picture from the shooting of Brahmastra in which both are wearing comfy clothes

Casuals

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Both are looking the perfect couple in ethnic wear after wedding functions

Ethnic

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir looked handsome in a tux while Alia opted for a silver metallic dress

Party

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir wore a red colour kurta and Alia wore a pink colour lehenga with embroidery on it

Mehendi

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Both were twinning in ivory colour outfits and looked beautiful

Wedding

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia was seen yellow anarkali suit and Ranbir wore pastel pink colour kurta pyjama

Baby Shower

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir is looking cool in casuals while Alia is wearing ethnic

Power couple

Image: Pinkvilla

The couple is once slaying in comfy casuals

Slaying

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia is looking pretty in cream colour printed saree while Ranbir donned a grey colour kurta pyjama

Happy couple

Image: Pinkvilla

They opted for ethnic comfy wear as they visit the pandal during Durga puja celebrations

Lovely together

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here