Alia Bhatt aces every style
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 17, 2023
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt exemplifies grace in a contemporary-style pastel aqua-blue sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani
Contemporary Style
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The diva makes a striking case for oversized blazers and sequinned mini dresses
Blazer & Mini Dress
Alia Bhatt’s love for white sarees
Alia Bhatt: The no-makeup goddess
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Trust her to make even a luxe PJ set look like the coolest piece of outfit you could probably wear on New Year’s eve
Comfy Look
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She serves maternity fashion like a boss and this metallic gown is proof
Maternity Fashion
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The star also aces trends in a pair of heavily distressed jeans and a simple white shirt
Denim Style
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She exudes oomph in this floral-print Magda Butrym outfit and we are fans already
Floral Case
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Metallic sarees never looked so fantastic until the Brahmastra actress wore it
Metallic Drapes
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She made headlines by sporting the ‘IT’ reverse blouse of the season
Setting Trends
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
And the fact that she can effortlessly switch from trendsetting mode to classic mode makes her an undisputed fashionista
Classic Style
