Alia Bhatt aces every style 

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 17, 2023

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt exemplifies grace in a contemporary-style pastel aqua-blue sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani

Contemporary Style

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The diva makes a striking case for oversized blazers and sequinned mini dresses

Blazer & Mini Dress

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Trust her to make even a luxe PJ set look like the coolest piece of outfit you could probably wear on New Year’s eve

Comfy Look

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She serves maternity fashion like a boss and this metallic gown is proof

Maternity Fashion

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The star also aces trends in a pair of heavily distressed jeans and a simple white shirt

Denim Style

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She exudes oomph in this floral-print Magda Butrym outfit and we are fans already

Floral Case

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Metallic sarees never looked so fantastic until the Brahmastra actress wore it

Metallic Drapes 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She made headlines by sporting the ‘IT’ reverse blouse of the season 

Setting Trends

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

And the fact that she can effortlessly switch from trendsetting mode to classic mode makes her an undisputed fashionista

Classic Style

