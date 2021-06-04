Alia Bhatt Aces The Formal Style Game June 04, 2021
Always bringing her unique style game to the table, Alia Bhatt loves experimenting even with formal attire. This pinstripe pantsuit with an off-shoulder silhouette is proof!
Giving an interesting spin to the crisp white shirt and formal trousers, she has layered the top with an off-shoulder corset with ruffle details
Dressed up like she means nothing but business, Alia makes a strong case for the chic white blazer dress here
And then she switches up things by picking out another blazer dress, this time in a checkered pattern and with a belt tied around the waist
Trust the diva to slay in a mix-and-match pantsuit! Her abstract print white blazer and flared red trousers are totally on point!
Showing us how to keep things formal and edgy, she has styled her plaid grey blazer dress with knee-high boots
If you think that a jumpsuit is more funky and less formal, think again! Alia Bhatt’s crisp denim number screams elegance!
For an off-beat formal look, the ‘Highway’ actress donned a hot pink pantsuit that included an off-shoulder double breasted blazer and matching flared pants
And this Moschino number is a total show-stealer! We love how effortlessly Alia had styled it with her soft makeup look
She also managed to keep things formal yet casual in a bright red pantsuit that she wore with a simple white tee
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla