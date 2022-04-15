Fashion
P R Gayathri
apr 14, 2022
Alia Bhatt in all shades of red
Cherry Red
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia attended the motion poster launch event of Brahmastra in a red cut-out strapless dress attached with a long netted wrap-around material. The outfit was picked from the shelves of the luxury clothing line T SKAFF
Crimson Red
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia made hearts skip a beat as she appeared in a fiery red Sabyasachi saree. The diva was seen donning a strappy red blouse that came with a deep neckline to add to the oomph factor
Alia Bhatt’s Indo-Western dress from Sabyasachi would make a great Raksha Bandhan outfit. The maroon-red off-shoulder number was decked in polka dots all over
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Maroon Red
The actress was spotted in a statement-making red tulle Gauri and Nainika. The ensemble featured a deep neckline and tulle detailing on the shoulders
Apple Red
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt stepped out in a Sabyasachi ensemble that comprised a deep red silk mashru kurta paired with a velvet gharara, and a hand-embroidered organza dupatta featuring a gold border
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Currant Red
Berry Red
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia picked out a brilliant red shimmery high-low dress by Prabal Gurung to walk the runway for a show. The metallic red dress bore ruffle sleeves, a thigh-high slit and a waist cut-out detail
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Giving us yet another astonishing ethnic look in red, Alia donned a red kurta palazzo set from the shelves of Ekaya
Pinkish Red
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked stunning in a long fairy gown in a bright red shade for an award night
Vibrant Red
