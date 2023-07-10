Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 10, 2023

Alia Bhatt and her blazer collection 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

Alia Bhatt upped the style quotient in a luxe black double-breasted blazer

Lady In Black

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

She redefined elegance in a grey checkered pantsuit

Fashionista

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Splendid

The Brahmastra star looked splendid in a lavender blazer paired with blue jeans and a tee

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia took things up a notch in an oversized blazer and distressed jeans

Snazzy 

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram 

She looked delightful in a pristine white blazer and a little white dress

Pristine Whites 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

This coordinated look featuring a butter yellow notch-lapel blazer is on point

Mood Yellow 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

She turned up the heat in a floral-print mini dress and a matching Magda Butrym blazer

Floral Galore 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

She looked chic in a multi-coloured blazer with red flared pants

Style Goals 

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

She kept things unique in a white double-breasted blazer and pleated white pants

Unconventional

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Her all-white pantsuit from Moschino featured red and black abstract prints and turned heads

Stunner

