Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JULY 10, 2023
Alia Bhatt and her blazer collection
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt upped the style quotient in a luxe black double-breasted blazer
Lady In Black
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She redefined elegance in a grey checkered pantsuit
Fashionista
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Splendid
The Brahmastra star looked splendid in a lavender blazer paired with blue jeans and a tee
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia took things up a notch in an oversized blazer and distressed jeans
Snazzy
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
She looked delightful in a pristine white blazer and a little white dress
Pristine Whites
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
This coordinated look featuring a butter yellow notch-lapel blazer is on point
Mood Yellow
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She turned up the heat in a floral-print mini dress and a matching Magda Butrym blazer
Floral Galore
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She looked chic in a multi-coloured blazer with red flared pants
Style Goals
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
She kept things unique in a white double-breasted blazer and pleated white pants
Unconventional
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Her all-white pantsuit from Moschino featured red and black abstract prints and turned heads
Stunner
