Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 26, 2023

Alia Bhatt and her blue outfits 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a velvet embellished teal blue kaftan dress 

Gorgeous 


She was a delight in this blue Bandhani lehenga by Sabyasachi 

Festive Style

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The actress looked beach-ready in a knit blue bikini

Beach Look

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Casual

She slipped into a blue and white tie-dye top and faded blue shorts for a casual look

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress looked fine as hell in a sapphire blue jumpsuit

Stunner

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram 

Alia served a beautiful bridesmaid look in a sparkly blue sharara saree

Glam 

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

She put her elegant desi foot forward in a white and blue floral lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Floral Love

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

She kept things chic and easy in a blue and white checkered co-ord

Chic

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

She upped the style quotient in a high-neck sequinned blue dress 

Sequins Blue

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram 

This sparkly blue ball gown looked absolutely gorgeous on her

Sparkles

