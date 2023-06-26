pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 26, 2023
Alia Bhatt and her blue outfits
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a velvet embellished teal blue kaftan dress
Gorgeous
She was a delight in this blue Bandhani lehenga by Sabyasachi
Festive Style
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The actress looked beach-ready in a knit blue bikini
Beach Look
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Casual
She slipped into a blue and white tie-dye top and faded blue shorts for a casual look
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress looked fine as hell in a sapphire blue jumpsuit
Stunner
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
Alia served a beautiful bridesmaid look in a sparkly blue sharara saree
Glam
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
She put her elegant desi foot forward in a white and blue floral lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Floral Love
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She kept things chic and easy in a blue and white checkered co-ord
Chic
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She upped the style quotient in a high-neck sequinned blue dress
Sequins Blue
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
This sparkly blue ball gown looked absolutely gorgeous on her
Sparkles
