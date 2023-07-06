pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JULY 06, 2023
Alia Bhatt and her classic sarees
Image: Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
The Brahmastra actress looked stunning as always in a pleated custom saree
Ethereal
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
Alia aced a traditional look in a classic blue Kanjeevaram saree
Traditional Style
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Elegant
She looked elegant in a classic white intricately-embroidered saree
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
The diva redefined grace in a sunset-hued saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
Graceful
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
She looked spectacular in a sparkling blush pink saree bedecked with glass beads and sequins
Stunning
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
Her dreamy look in this beautiful white drape with floral prints is on point
Dreamy Haze
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
She turned heads in this faux leather and metallic drape by Bloni Atelier
Turning Heads
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
Alia painted the town red in a monochrome red saree by Sabyasachi
Red Magic
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
She looked gorgeous in this multi-colour striped saree
Diva Vibes
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
She exuded desi glam in a pink Bandhani saree
Desi Glam
Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram
Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.