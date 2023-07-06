Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 06, 2023

Alia Bhatt and her classic sarees

Image: Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Brahmastra actress looked stunning as always in a pleated custom saree 

Ethereal 

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

Alia aced a traditional look in a classic blue Kanjeevaram saree 

Traditional Style 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

Elegant 

She looked elegant in a classic white intricately-embroidered saree

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

The diva redefined grace in a sunset-hued saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla 

Graceful 

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

She looked spectacular in a sparkling blush pink saree bedecked with glass beads and sequins

Stunning 

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

Her dreamy look in this beautiful white drape with floral prints is on point

Dreamy Haze

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

She turned heads in this faux leather and metallic drape by Bloni Atelier 

Turning Heads

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

Alia painted the town red in a monochrome red saree by Sabyasachi

Red Magic

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

She looked gorgeous in this multi-colour striped saree

Diva Vibes 

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

She exuded desi glam in a pink Bandhani saree

Desi Glam

Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram 

