JULY 30, 2023

Alia Bhatt and her fab black looks

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt looked prettiest in this black outfit and minimal silver earrings

Prettiest 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

She upped the style quotient in a tailored black pantsuit

Snazzy

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Beauty In Black 

She rocked a pair of black cargo pants paired with a buttoned shirt 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia took things up a notch in an oversized black blazer and distressed jeans

Cool Gal

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

She looked gorgeous in a black and silver mini dress with a dramatic train at the back 

Gorgeous

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram 

This stunning black anarkali with silver embellishments elevated her desi look

Stunning Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress dazzled in a simple yet sophisticated black lehenga

Desi Glam

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia exuded princess vibes in a statement black gown with a corset bodice and a voluminous train

Princess 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

She is a total boss-babe in this all-black pinstriped pantsuit

Boss Babe 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram

She looked gorgeous in this little black number with shimmery details all over

Classic LBD 

