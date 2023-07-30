pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JULY 30, 2023
Alia Bhatt and her fab black looks
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt looked prettiest in this black outfit and minimal silver earrings
Prettiest
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She upped the style quotient in a tailored black pantsuit
Snazzy
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Beauty In Black
She rocked a pair of black cargo pants paired with a buttoned shirt
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia took things up a notch in an oversized black blazer and distressed jeans
Cool Gal
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a black and silver mini dress with a dramatic train at the back
Gorgeous
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
This stunning black anarkali with silver embellishments elevated her desi look
Stunning Style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress dazzled in a simple yet sophisticated black lehenga
Desi Glam
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia exuded princess vibes in a statement black gown with a corset bodice and a voluminous train
Princess
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She is a total boss-babe in this all-black pinstriped pantsuit
Boss Babe
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
She looked gorgeous in this little black number with shimmery details all over
Classic LBD
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.