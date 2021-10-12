oct 12, 2021
Alia Bhatt and her luxury bag collection
Recently, Alia Bhatt was seen with beau Ranbir Kapoor in a chic outfit that she paired with a plush Balenciaga tote bag having an interlocked logo print
To finish her athleisure look, Alia carried an off-white sculpture canvas bag that came with a cream-hued flap and brown leather details
At the airport, Alia was seen carrying a white Saint Laurent Rive Gauche tote with much panache!
To round off her formal travel look, she had chosen to add a white tote bag that matched well with her sunnies and heels
Bhatt also likes to accessorise her beautiful maxi dresses with an expensive Chanel bag
The star is a hoarder of the limited edition Anya Hindmarch Love Bathurst satchel that is priced at a whopping Rs 1.6 lakh!
And this red sling bag is known to be worth Rs 2.6 lakh!
The Wandler Hortensia bag that she had paired with her Peter Pilotto co-ord set while in Los Angeles also has our heart
Alia is also a fan of the emerald green Gucci bag and likes to pair it with her sporty looks
She likes to complete her OOTD with an offbeat black and white Off-White bag which is worth Rs 1.7 lakh!
For more updates on Alia Bhatt and entertainment, follow Pinkvilla