Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 28, 2023

Alia Bhatt and her pink diaries 

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram 

She exuded unmatched charm in a pink and red dual-toned drape

Radiant

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Charming

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

Ethereal 

Her pink ethnic co-ord set featuring a bralette-style blouse is on point

Image: Priyanka Kapadia’s Instagram 

This luxe pink ensemble paired with an oversized blazer looked flawless on her

Luxe Choices

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress dazzled in a bespoke fuchsia pink lehenga 

Bride Goals 

Image: Ami Patel’s instagram 

Alia is the prettiest desi girl in this sequinned floral lehenga 

Gorgeous 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

She looked ravishing in this ruched pink dress with dainty prints 

Ravishing 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

This pastel pink bustier zip-up dress elevated her frame

Diva Vibes

Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania’s Instagram

Alia served maternity style goals in a hot pink dress and a matching coat

Maternity Look

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

She stole the show in a salmon pink off-shoulder dress 

Turning Heads

