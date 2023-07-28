pinkvilla
JULY 28, 2023
Alia Bhatt and her pink diaries
Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram
She exuded unmatched charm in a pink and red dual-toned drape
Radiant
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Charming
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
Ethereal
Her pink ethnic co-ord set featuring a bralette-style blouse is on point
Image: Priyanka Kapadia’s Instagram
This luxe pink ensemble paired with an oversized blazer looked flawless on her
Luxe Choices
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress dazzled in a bespoke fuchsia pink lehenga
Bride Goals
Image: Ami Patel’s instagram
Alia is the prettiest desi girl in this sequinned floral lehenga
Gorgeous
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She looked ravishing in this ruched pink dress with dainty prints
Ravishing
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
This pastel pink bustier zip-up dress elevated her frame
Diva Vibes
Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania’s Instagram
Alia served maternity style goals in a hot pink dress and a matching coat
Maternity Look
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She stole the show in a salmon pink off-shoulder dress
Turning Heads
