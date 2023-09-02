Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 02, 2023

Alia Bhatt and her splendid style

Chic 

Alia Bhatt aces chic style in a staple tie-dye outfit 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

Prettiest

She is the prettiest lady in this multi-hued saree and a cut-sleeve blouse 

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram

Golden Girl 

She looks gold in a custom-designed Elie Saab gown

Image: Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram

Glamorous 

This gorgeous sea-green gown with cut-outs around the midriff ups her glam quotient 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Lady In Black

Alia Bhatt upped the style quotient in a luxe black double-breasted blazer

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

Fashionista

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress redefined elegance in a grey checkered pantsuit

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Desi Glam

She brought the right amount of desi glam in a vibrant rani-pink saree

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

She looked radiant in this violet monotone drape

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram 

Purple Love

Stunner

She looked stunning in this champagne-hued gown 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

On Fleek

Her pink ethnic co-ord set featuring a bralette-style blouse is perfect for festivities

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here