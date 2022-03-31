FASHION 

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 31, 2022

Alia Bhatt in chic mini dresses

Floral Galore

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

For a birthday bash, Alia put her best foot forward as she decked up in a strapless Magda Butryum mini dress and a long matching blazer

She left us impressed with her striking look in a white mini dress featuring a plunging neckline and a white blazer

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Little White Dress

She looked fabulous in a little white tweed dress with a scoop neckline and a small slit across the thigh

Elegant Yet Sassy

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She is a rockstar in this black and silver Yousef Akbar mini dress with a dramatic black train

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Rockstar In Black 

High On Dazzle Quotient

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Giving us a high shine moment with a mini dress, the RRR actress looked stunning in a one-shoulder lemon yellow mini dress

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

For a classic party look, she swore by a little black dress to look her fashionable best

Classic Party Style

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The purple mini wrap dress that she styled with neon three-strap stilettos is an easy and chic summer outfit

Spring Inspiration

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She looked elegant yet fierce in a white blazer dress with multiple buttons and a slit in front

Elegance Mixed With Fierceness

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Feminine and chic, her floral mini dress by Stella McCartney is spring outfit goals for us!

Femme Fatale

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

And this light pastel pink strapless bustier zip-up dress is a bookmark-worthy choice for glam events

Pastel Outfit Inspo

