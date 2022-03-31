FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 31, 2022
Alia Bhatt in chic mini dresses
Floral Galore
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
For a birthday bash, Alia put her best foot forward as she decked up in a strapless Magda Butryum mini dress and a long matching blazer
She left us impressed with her striking look in a white mini dress featuring a plunging neckline and a white blazer
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Little White Dress
She looked fabulous in a little white tweed dress with a scoop neckline and a small slit across the thigh
Elegant Yet Sassy
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She is a rockstar in this black and silver Yousef Akbar mini dress with a dramatic black train
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Rockstar In Black
High On Dazzle Quotient
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Giving us a high shine moment with a mini dress, the RRR actress looked stunning in a one-shoulder lemon yellow mini dress
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
For a classic party look, she swore by a little black dress to look her fashionable best
Classic Party Style
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The purple mini wrap dress that she styled with neon three-strap stilettos is an easy and chic summer outfit
Spring Inspiration
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She looked elegant yet fierce in a white blazer dress with multiple buttons and a slit in front
Elegance Mixed With Fierceness
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Feminine and chic, her floral mini dress by Stella McCartney is spring outfit goals for us!
Femme Fatale
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
And this light pastel pink strapless bustier zip-up dress is a bookmark-worthy choice for glam events
Pastel Outfit Inspo
