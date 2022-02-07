Fashion

P R Gayathri

FEB 07, 2022

Alia to Deepika: Celebs in white sarees

Heading 3

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Known for her love for all things ethnic, Aishwarya Rai looked glamorous in a white chikankari saree for an event

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

A regular head-turner at the Cannes Film Festival, the 48-year-old starlet glistened in a white chiffon saree that was in no way average!

Image: Getty Images

Deepika kept it elegant in a white chikankari saree with a scalloped hem that she paired with a v-neck tan blouse

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone

She diva-ed herself up in her go-to designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s white sheer saree that had a taste of royalty with its shimmery gold border

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Marjaavaan actress also hopped on the bandwagon as she donned an elegant white chikankari saree with a thick gold border

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria

The 47-year-old is no newbie in making hearts flutter and here's a 2007 flashback we'll always be in awe of

Image: Pinkvilla

Karisma Kapoor

The Gangubai Kathiawadi girl gave us a wow-worthy vibe. Well done, you diva. We're sold!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Trust the Desi Girl to have given us one of the most glam desi looks. She sported a creamy white chikan saree on the red carpet of an event

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

For Diwali celebrations, a couple of years ago, Janhvi was clad in an all-white georgette saree which was teamed up with a simple white strappy blouse

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor

Kangana always manages to make heads turn with her looks and her classic white and gold Kerala saree look was no different!

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Date ready looks for Valentine’s Day

Click Here