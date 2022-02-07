Fashion
P R Gayathri
FEB 07, 2022
Alia to Deepika: Celebs in white sarees
Heading 3
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Known for her love for all things ethnic, Aishwarya Rai looked glamorous in a white chikankari saree for an event
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
A regular head-turner at the Cannes Film Festival, the 48-year-old starlet glistened in a white chiffon saree that was in no way average!
Image: Getty Images
Deepika kept it elegant in a white chikankari saree with a scalloped hem that she paired with a v-neck tan blouse
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
She diva-ed herself up in her go-to designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s white sheer saree that had a taste of royalty with its shimmery gold border
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Marjaavaan actress also hopped on the bandwagon as she donned an elegant white chikankari saree with a thick gold border
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria
The 47-year-old is no newbie in making hearts flutter and here's a 2007 flashback we'll always be in awe of
Image: Pinkvilla
Karisma Kapoor
The Gangubai Kathiawadi girl gave us a wow-worthy vibe. Well done, you diva. We're sold!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Trust the Desi Girl to have given us one of the most glam desi looks. She sported a creamy white chikan saree on the red carpet of an event
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
For Diwali celebrations, a couple of years ago, Janhvi was clad in an all-white georgette saree which was teamed up with a simple white strappy blouse
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor
Kangana always manages to make heads turn with her looks and her classic white and gold Kerala saree look was no different!
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Kangana Ranaut
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Date ready looks for Valentine’s Day