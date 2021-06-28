June 28, 2021
Alia Bhatt Is A Fan Of Glitz & Glamour
Living by the motto of ‘shimmer & shine’, Alia Bhatt loves to keep her wardrobe packed with glitzy and glamorous outfits of all kinds
For the Vogue Beauty Awards, Alia picked out a sparkly one-shoulder gown by Michael Costello. A textured ponytail and soft glam makeup further accentuated her look
She then picked out an embellished black corset gown by Ralph & Russo and set the red carpet on fire!
For the iifa 2017 awards, the ‘Gully Boy’ actress stepped out in a glittery black strapless gown by Zuhair Murad
In the ethnic arena, Bhatt’s lavish fluorescent green Sabyasachi lehenga remains a classic example of glamour
And the sparkling gold Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation that Alia wore for an engagement party had all eyes on her!
Striking the right balance between sequins and bodycon numbers, she picked out a gorgeous blue Ralph Lauren number that jazzed up her look effortlessly
Nailing the head-to-toe sequin look like a pro, Alia donned a silver sequin cropped jacket and a pair of matching pants by Fyodor Golan
Channelling major disco vibes in a printed top and a ruched metallic green skirt with tassel details, Alia Bhatt showed us how it’s done!
For a chat show, she had picked out a starry blue number that we think was a whole mood by itself!
